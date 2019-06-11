Here we go again. Vocus is officially in play for the fourth time within 24 months.

Australian utilities giant AGL Energy has lodged a A$4.85-a-share non-binding bid for the ASX-listed telecommunications company, valuing it at $A3.1 billion ($3.3b).

The bid comes just days after Swedish private equity player EQT dropped its $5.25-a-share/A$3.4b offer, only a week into due diligence.

No detail was provided, but industry scuttlebutt holds that after examining Vocus's books, EQT wanted to lower its offer to A$5.00/share.

AGL will now begin due diligence aware of rumours that yet another suitor, Canadian infrastructure investment company Brookfield is also