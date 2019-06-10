Potential buyers of a Waitoki lifestyle block are one step closer to pulling up to their new home in a McLaren sports car.

Yesterday, the Herald reported Century 21 Collett Realty had listed a rural 8ha property in Waitoki, near Silverdale, with the seller's McLaren sports car thrown in.

"We thought we'd really push the boundaries on this one," said Liam Collett, owner of Century 21 Collett Realty, who is marketing the listing with agent Donna a'Beckett.

"The property already has tonnes of great features, but we suspect throwing in the vendor's McLaren will well and truly seal the deal."

And seal the deal it has, within 24 hours Collett said the real estate agency had received a huge amount of interest.

"We've had so many calls coming through, and people left, right and centre asking if they can get to the property to view it.

"We've had a massive reach online as well - to the point we have a multi-offer situation on our hands now and are very busy working away in the office.

"The buyers we have are very keen to seal the deal so one of them can go for a drive," he said.

The McLaren sports car comes with the Hull Rd, Waitoki, property. Photo / Supplied

The property is 8.151ha on Hull Rd, 40km north of downtown Auckland, and includes a three-bedroom Lockwood home and a smaller 60sq m home.

The site, which has subdivision potential, is also home to large sheds, a mechanic's workshop with car hoist, a lockable truck yard, stables, an equestrian arena and two ponds.

The listing was one to remember, a'Beckett said.

"This is such an awesome property offering so much ... adding a complimentary McLaren without doubt makes it the most unique listing I've ever been part of over many years in real estate."

It has an asking price of $2.76 million, plus GST, on a capital value of $2.3m.

And the car - a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C, later known simply as the McLaren 12C, is a sports car designed by the British car manufacturer founded by Kiwi motorsport legend Bruce McLaren back in 1963.

Today the company is one of the world's top luxury car brands.

The orange McLaren itself is powered by a M838T 3.8 L (3799cc) twin-turbocharged V8 engine and has 80,000km on the clock, Collett said.

McLaren Auckland spokesman Shaun Summerfield said a 2012 McLaren 12C with low kilometres retailed around $189,000.

