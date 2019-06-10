EDITORIAL:

Life on the farm has never been easy, and the unease facing current dairy producers can be readily appreciated.

This week, it was reported tight credit conditions and concerns about environmental compliance are curdling what looks like another season of firm milk prices for dairy farmers.

On the face of it, up to and excess of $7 per kg for milk prices would appear to be great news and some cause for jubilation at the farm gate.

Fonterra has forecast a wide range - its widest ever - of $6.25 to $7.25 per kg - for 2019/20, against $6.30