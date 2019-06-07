The United States and Mexico have signed an agreement to avoid tariffs that were due to come into effect on Monday, President Donald Trump said in a tweet today.

Trump tweeted that Mexico has agreed to take "strong measures" to stop illegal migration and scheduled tariffs are "indefinitely suspended".

....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

US and Mexican officials held a third day of talks at the US State Department trying to hash out a deal that would satisfy Trump's demand that Mexico dramatically increase its efforts to crack down on migrants.

The talks were said to be focused, in part, on attempting to reach a compromise on changes that would make it harder for migrants who pass through Mexico from other countries to claim asylum in the US, those monitoring the situation said. Mexico has opposed such a change but appeared open to considering a potential compromise that could include exceptions or waivers for different types of cases.

The initial 5 per cent tax on all Mexican goods, which would increase every month up to 25 per cent, could ultimately have enormous economic implications for both countries. Americans bought US$378 billion ($567.1b) worth of Mexican imports last year, led by cars and auto parts.

