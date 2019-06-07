Fuji Xerox put its New Zealand subsidiary up for sale, talking up profit growth from government contracts, one month before it was reinstated as a supplier of office equipment.

A presentation put together by Deloitte in March this year called for expressions of interest to acquire Fuji Xerox NZ and Fuji Xerox Finance, which was described as a "trusted global brand" with significant product portfolio growth opportunities.

Fuji Xerox should have informed the government of the process because any change of ownership could have a material impact on the company's eligibility to be on the All-of-Government panel of suppliers.

However,

