Opposition leader Simon Bridges says Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf must go.

Problem: Makhlouf resigned in early May, well before the controversy over whether he made misleading comments about his agency's website being hacked.

He's already due to depart on June 27, and take up a new role with Ireland's Central Bank on September 1.

Many have called for Makhlouf's head, but can someone be pressured to resign - or if the State Services Commission inquiry finds wrongdoing, even fired - when they've already handed in their notice?

Chapman Tripp employment specialist Marie Wisker says you can still be

