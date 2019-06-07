Retail spending in Hastings has once again outstripped the national spending growth rate, with big box retailers the driving contributor behind the rise.

The latest Marketview report on the retail spending figures for the three months to the end of March 2019 showed spending across Hastings increased by 5.8 per cent over the same time last year, compared with a national spending growth rate of 3.4 per cent.

The total spend for the three months was $72 million, with 70 per cent of that coming from locals, 10 per cent from Napier residents, 6 per cent from Central Hawke's Bay

