Will safer banks mean higher interest costs? Maybe.

Then again maybe we could avoid the kind of costly government deposit guarantee we needed in the global financial crisis.

I don't know. I don't claim to be an expert in Tier 1 Capital requirements - but I do know a thing or two about corporate spin.

I also know the Reserve Bank's new capital ratio proposal is an important topic for national debate.

And it is becoming one-sided.

Liam Dann talks with Sharad Jain, Director of S&P Global Ratings.

The sheer weight of PR power pushing for the status quo - ultimately the interests of Australian bank shareholders - is what

