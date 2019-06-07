Manhattan-based New Zealander Galen King built a platform to make it easy to donate food to families in need. Six months later he gave it to the Salvation Army.

In 2015 King founded the Foodbank Project, an online shop that allows consumers to donate groceries to Kiwis in need, in partnership with Countdown. He said he built the concept and an early version of the website in just two days.

Fast-forward four years and the platform has surpassed $1 million in donations and provided more than 30,000 food parcels and essentials items to New Zealanders in some of the country's

Related articles: