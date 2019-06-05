ACC has confirmed it will cut 37 jobs at its Hastings office as part of a nationwide restructure.

The Hawke's Bay city faces the biggest job cut impact of any place in the country as ACC moves to centralise its services to clients who have suffered non-severe injuries to five main hubs.

Over half of those at its Warren St office will lose their jobs, with staff numbers to go from 70 down to 33.

Tauranga, Rotorua, Palmerston North and Timaru are the only other regions to see 10 or more job cuts, while some regions such as Greymouth, Masterton

