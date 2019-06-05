Tourist groups are stunned by Stats NZ's decision to ditch monthly accommodation figures and say the decision could harm the industry.

Stats has announced that the Commercial Accommodation Monitor (CAM) will be stopped from September due to cost pressure.

One tourism industry leader puts the decision down to a dispute between two government agencies.

Regional Tourism NZ says it is ''shocked'' at the news its main source of tourism numbers data is to be scrapped just weeks after the government announced a commitment to better research for the industry.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It is unbelievable that only weeks after Ministers Kelvin Davis and

Related articles: