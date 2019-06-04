The circular building housing Apple's headquarters in Silicon Valley is so big, it's nearly 2km in circumference. So it's hard to fathom that it is not actually attached to the ground.

The spaceship, as the building is often called, is a mammoth example of a technology that reduces earthquake shaking by as much as 80 per cent.

While other buildings in Silicon Valley are likely to suffer damage and be nonfunctional for days, if not months, after an earthquake, Apple's headquarters, which were completed early last year, are designed to be usable immediately after the Big One.

The building is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: