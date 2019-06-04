Matt Rudd meets the crack team of women taking on the tech giants with a new set of digital guidelines.

When the first steam-powered cars started hurtling — at speeds of up to 16km/h — along the quiet lanes of Victorian Britain, there were two distinct responses. There were those who wanted no regulation — this was the future, don't spoil it with red tape. And there were those who wanted lots of it. These monsters were dangerous. Someone would get killed.

In 1865, after much toing and froing, the Locomotive Act was introduced. Not only did it set a

