Finance Minister Grant Robertson's budget caused barely a ripple in the financial markets, with the New Zealand dollar remaining unchanged at around US65.2 cents just after its release.

This was despite the Government signalling an increase in bond issuance, higher spending and painting what some saw as an overly optimistic growth outlook.

Government bond yields inched slightly higher shortly after the announcement.

Craigs Investment Partners head of private wealth research Mark Lister said the budget was underwhelming from a financial markets perspective.

"There was not alot it for traders and investors on the day," he said.

"I don't think that we want to see the drama on a budget day like we used to see in the old days," he said.

Budget economic growth forecasts were similar to that in the government's half-year fiscal update, despite a slowing in growth and deteriorating outlook over the last six months.

The Debt Management Office said there would be a $5 billion increase in the Government bond programme compared to the December 2018 Half-Year Update.

Gross issuance is expected to total $42bn over the next five years.

Compared to the Half-Year Update, the bond programme has increased by $2b in 2019/20 and 2020/21, and by $1b in 2021/22.

"The increase in spending plans in today's Budget makes it a little more stimulatory than we expected – though that depends on that spending actually being delivered, in contrast to the persistent spending shortfalls of previous years," Westpac economists said.

"We also believe that there are downside risks to the Treasury's GDP (and hence revenue) forecasts," they said.

The Treasury has actually slightly increased its nominal GDP forecasts in the later years, despite the weaker than expected starting point for the economy.