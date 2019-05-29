A wealthy and prominent New Zealand businessman facing criminal charges, including attempting to pervert the course of justice, has been allowed to leave the country.

The man, who has interim name suppression, is accused of indecently assaulting two men in 2008 and 2016.

He is also charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice.

It is alleged the businessman attempted to dissuade the second complainant from giving evidence at his trial.

The attempted perversion charges were laid alongside his business manager and a well-known New Zealand entertainer.

Both are accused of helping the rich businessman attempt to stop the complainant from testifying, with all three defendants having allegedly attempted to dissuade the witness during a meeting on the Gold Coast in May 2017.

Despite the criminal charges, however, the businessman has been allowed to travel.

The Herald understands that police offered no opposition to the wealthy Kiwi requesting to fly out of New Zealand to fulfill his business interests.

He has also not been ordered to surrender his passport while facing the allegations.

Further details about the businessman's case can not be published due to several suppression orders.

The prominent Kiwi had, however, faced an initial trial over the charges during March in the Auckland District Court.

But the trial was aborted by Judge Russell Collins after nearly two weeks of evidence, with the reasons for the abrupt halt suppressed.

"There will need to be another trial at another day," Judge Collins told the jury.

"[The decision] hasn't been taken lightly and has been taken very reluctantly."

A new six-week trial for all three defendants will now be held from June next year in the High Court at Auckland.

The entertainer faces three charges of attempting to dissuade the second complainant, while the manager is charged with attempting to stop the witness on one occasion.

All three defendants also continue to enjoy name suppression.

They and the media await a High Court ruling by the Chief High Court Judge, Justice Geoffrey Venning, following an appeal of Judge Collins' decision declining continued name suppression.

The appeal came after a successful challenge of the interim suppression order by the Herald and Stuff in the District Court.

Two witnesses who are expected to give evidence at next year's trial also have name suppression pending the same High Court judgment by Justice Venning.

The man and woman have been granted immunity from prosecution by the Solicitor-General.

A well-known political figure - whose name is suppressed and has not been charged - is also expected to give evidence for the Crown.