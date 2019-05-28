A Peruvian-style restuarant located on the rooftop of Scentre Group's $790 million Westfield Newmarket shopping complex in Auckland is set to open later this year.

Thought up by New Zealand chef Nick Watt and culinary director Darren Johnson, the 180 sq m eatery named Inca will seat 110 diners and have an interior that reflects the terracotta, pinks and greens of Peru's Rainbow Mountain.

Inca is one of 10 hospitality outlets set to open on the top floor of Westfield Newmarket. Others planned to open in the Rooftop on Broadway dining and entertainment precinct include White + Wong's, Sardine Cocktail Bar and Something & Social. The other venues are yet to be announced.

Inca co-founder and owner Nic Watt said Westfield Newmarket was an attractive location for the restaurant which would have indoor and outdoor seating areas.

Advertisement

"Westfield Newmarket will change the marketplace across New Zealand. It will provide a truly high-calibre experience and attract customers from across the country who want to shop, dine and be entertained. Naturally we want to be part of that by bringing a smart-casual, super-tasty dining offer to the table," Watt, who also developed Skycity Japanese restaurant Masu, said.

Watt and Johnson have worked together at acclaimed restaurants Nobu and Roka in London, Huka Lodge, Tokyo's Park Hyatt Hotel and at Masu.

Scentre Group director of leasing, retail and development John Papagiannis said the Rooftop on Broadway precinct would showcase a new benchmark of dining and entertainment.

"Nic Watt and Darren Johnson are synonymous with New Zealand's burgeoning food scene and two of the best chefs in the country. We're thrilled to be welcoming Inca to Westfield Newmarket," Papagiannis said.

Inca culinary director Darren Johnson and restauranteur Nic Watt. Photo / Supplied

Westfield Newmarket is set to open in stages beginning in the last quarter of the year. The multi-million-dollar shopping precinct will house more than 200 stores spread across two retail sites on Newmarket's Broadway strip, including the Auckland's first David Jones store.

The centre is expected to catapult the Newmarket economy to $1 billion in the next 12 to 18 months.