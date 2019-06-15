It may have been declared a "true Christmas disaster" for its massive global flop at the 2018 December box office, but Sir Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines proved big business for the local economy.

With a budget estimated between $152 million and $229m, plus tens of millions in marketing costs, the Universal Studios project was estimated by Variety to have suffered losses of more than $150m.

But direct spending relating to its production in New Zealand could be worth up to $209m, according to the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC).

Filmed in Wellington, the film received (SPG) through the NZFC, with a final grant still to come that could push its subsidies to near $50m.

