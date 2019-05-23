L&P lovers rejoice! If you're a fan of the "good lemonish stuff", you can now get your hands on the world's tallest legitimate L&P bottle which requires a step-ladder to drink from.

Last year, Kiwis were asked to describe the unique taste of L&P, but when it came to print the new taste description on the label, the font was too small to read.

Instead, the company decided to create giant-sized bottles to fit the description.

While you get a wealthy amount of L&P in the bottle, the creation is rather impractical and won't fit in any fridges or regular cooling devices.

The limited edition bottle is more than 70cm long. Photo / Supplied

The bottle contains 1.75L of L&P. Photo / Supplied

The outrageously tall bottle reaches 70.5cm, requiring you to take up the classic yard-glass technique or a step-ladder in order to sip down the 1.75L Kiwi fizzy favourite.

There are only 10 limited edition mammoth-sized bottles available, with L&P auctioning one of them off on Trade Me.

The auction begins today (Friday) and closes on Sunday, June 2.

The Trade Me listing runs until 2 June. Photo / Trade Me

All proceeds will go to community-run, not-for-profit Positive Paeroa, which promotes Paeroa as a destination and supports local businesses and community organisations.

A senior spokesperson at L&P described the bottles as an "engineering marvel" containing "Rocket Lab-esque" technology and says this is an opportunity for one lucky person to get their hands on an incredibly rare and priceless New Zealand artifact.

"This was a really fun project for the L&P team, and we've ended up with one of the lengthiest product descriptions ever written, for our iconic Kiwi drink.

"As a product, we stand by our ridiculously tall bottles, I think we were just ahead of our time. As refrigeration technology improves and average heights increase, the market for tall beverages will strengthen. In the meantime, we're glad our creation can benefit a wonderful organisation like Positive Paeroa."