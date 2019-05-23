Concept plans have been unveiled for a European-inspired village development on the site of the old Ahuriri bowling club.

The Laneways Ahuriri development, the first of its kind in Hawke's Bay, is hoping to start building by July 2020.

It will be located on the site of the old Ahuriri bowling club, bordering Battery Rd, Coronation and Tangaroa Sts, in the heart of the seaside suburb.

Auckland development team Vinegar Lane will lead the project which is being marketed by Sotheby's.

In a news release on Tuesday, the developer said it hoped to have completed resource consent by December 2019 and be ready to start building by July 2020 when it hopes to get titles for the stage one properties.

The development is the first of its kind in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Laneways Ahuriri will be based on the traditional mews model of terraced homes and will feature multi-levelled buildings, each designed and developed by the individual owner.

Retail shops or office spaces will open on to a European-inspired cobblestone laneway at ground level and townhouses or apartments on the floors above.

The development will also feature a central landscaped courtyard, open to both residents and the public, designed to recreate a village atmosphere for residents and the community to enjoy.

Concept images show what potential investors can expect once completed. Photo / Supplied

Sotheby's sales associate Kiki Abel said the planned modern urban village was a unique opportunity for owners to live and work in the same building.

"We have 10 sections available in the first stage with the initial offering to developers, architects and interested individuals.

"Each lot is an individual freehold title varying in size and price with an ability to build boundary to boundary and up to 12m high, flexibility of use and a large floor area can be achieved," Abel said.

The new development will have 29 different lots which will hold offices, retail stores, townhouses and apartments. Photo / Supplied

Lots available to purchase will range from 80m2 to 340m2, with prices for the first 10 lots in stage one valued between $320,000 and $660,000 once completed.

Sales associate James Haggerty said each building would be unique with design controls in place to ensure a quality development by individual landowners to create a diverse and inspired neighbourhood.

"Laneways Ahuriri will create an exclusive and private address within one of Napier's most sought-after suburbs.

"It is a very exciting addition to our already thriving city and allows the Napier community to take ownership in development while leading the way in modern urban design," Haggerty said.

"We are expecting a lot of inquiry around this opportunity."