Official cash rate

The recent slashing of the

by the Reserve Bank Governor (NZ Herald, May 9) is ludicrous. It looks to have resulted from political pressure from a Government whose policies have constantly failed and has all the hallmarks of a committee decision.

It simply allows the fat cat banks to reduce home lending rates to ridiculously low levels while slashing investment rates - thereby screwing savers and risk-averse older people dependent on savings income.

It is said this slashing will help stimulate the economy but how can that be because it simply encourages young people to buy overpriced houses and supports the building industry which frankly is the only thing driving the domestic internal economy?

The inflation rate calculation is also a nonsense because it seems house price rises, food and energy sectors are excluded.

Stimulating the NZ economy by artificial means/life support won't work because the so-called buoyant economy is, in reality, stuffed.

Rob Paterson, Mt Maunganui.



Botany deal

Political

advancing the notion that the National Party could win next year if Hon Alfred Ngaro breaks way and

(NZ Herald, May 17), overlook three critical points:

First, Mr Ngaro is highly regarded in his home electorate of Te Atatu, which he could win next year for National from the hapless Labour incumbent, Phil Twyford.

Second, there is already in existence, a party with Christian principles, the New Conservatives (NCP), which under its previous name, the Conservative Party, polled 3.97 per cent of list votes in 2014, only to drop in 2017 after problems involving its former leader Colin Craig. Under its new name - and new leaders Leighton Baker and Elliot Ikilei - NCP has regained its following, and is attracting former NZ First voters disillusioned by Winston Peters' sell-out to Labour in 2017.

Third, as Elliot Ikilei had announced his intention to stand for the Botany seat before the problems involving Jami-Lee Ross, the already established NCP has the potential to become the partner National needs to regain government, if an Epsom-style deal can be negotiated which could bring in another three List NCP members. Such a strategic decision is not one for the Leader of the Opposition alone; it is the prerogative of the board of his National Party.

Terry Dunleavy MBE, Hauraki.



KiwiBuild

If the KiwiBuild houses in Canterbury can not attract "qualified" buyers, rather than we taxpayers subsidising the developers, it would be better for the state to buy them and add them to the rental pool. At some point Prime Minister Ardern is going to have to bite the bullet and dump the KiwiBuild policy. If she doesn't do it soon, its failure will haunt her all through the next election campaign.

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Politicians' hair

Vera Alves'

headed "It's all about the hair" (NZ Herald, May 20) plumbs a common trope about the over-emphasis on women's appearance in politics, specifically the adverse comments on Ardern's hairstyle in her debate with Bill English.

Though not actually mentioned, the contention in this - and numberless other commentaries on the subject - is that it's all men who make these personal judgments which fits the well-worn path of oppressive male stereotyping of women.

Given that most men are largely uninterested in women's hairstyles or even notice, the implication none-the-less is that it is always and exclusively men who are the obstacles to women's ascension to power. That Bill English has been widely ridiculed - largely by women for everything from his hokey country persona to bad suits and frumpy grooming - seems a subject off-limits to writers in the current genre of endless female victimhood. Let it not be forgotten it was 40-plus million female US voters who helped an Access Hollywood-taped Trump ascend to the White House without being called out by the sisterhood. It's way past time for some real honesty amongst all the angst.

Phil O'Reilly, Auckland Central.



Savage memorial

A few weeks ago when we had warm sunny weather, I took a visitor from Indonesia to the Michael Joseph Savage Memorial. It was an embarrassment and nothing like its online descriptions.

Trip Advisor says the MJ Savage Memorial is a must-see, with colourful flower beds, a reflective sunken pool and well-maintained hedges and gardens. Landscape Solutions has a photo gallery showing an idyllic place with gorgeous gardens. None of these descriptions is anything like reality. I went online to find out who is responsible for the upkeep of this neglected place. Nothing definite but it seems like it could be Auckland Council.

W D Howard, Pakuranga.



Not 'appy

The Government is introducing

for SuperGold Card users (NZ Herald, May 21).

There are thousands of card holders who do not own a computer or mobile phone. Most elderly people where I live, in a small town, do not understand about computers and do not wish to use one. Remember what happened to voting online, it was a disaster.

Jenny Petersen, Kawerau.



Aussie elections

Well, Guy Body pinned his political colours and bias to the mast (NZ Herald, May 20),

likewise allowed his personal views to intercede with objective journalism.

But why does the Herald have to rely on American content (the New York Times) to provide a reasoned article? No journalists working for it left in New Zealand that can do the same?

Simply put, the trendies in the inner cities and the unions could not overturn the will of the rest of Australia.

John Waymouth, Devonport.



Teacher hours

Re: "One Day At School" (NZ Herald, May 20) about

of a young mother who is a school teacher. Her workday started at school at 7.30am, she left at 5pm and had a busy evening at home with children plus some catching up on her teaching work, her chosen and very important profession.

Yes, teaching is very important, no denying that, and at times I am sure very stressful.

But it is no different or the days more lengthy than many other jobs or professions; that is quite normal and many others who work just as long and hard for no more money don't strike and hold the country to ransom when they have already been offered more (the bucket isn't bottomless) and they don't get as many holidays.

That length of working day, both at work and at home is quite usual for the majority of young and not so young workers nowadays.

Garry Adams, Orewa.



Kiwibank cheques

So

. Easier for them, and more economical too, they say.

However, when I last checked, cheques were still legal tender. Shouldn't it be mandatory therefore for all banks to accept them, as with any and all forms of legal tender?

With this move, Kiwibank will no longer be a "full-service" bank. So what's next with them? No over-the-counter cash transactions anymore? It's possible folks!

Looks like "service" comes last at Kiwibank. We have accounts with them. Time for us to "check-out," I think.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.



Historic phones

Thank you,

(NZ Herald, May 20). I have found a fellow Luddite! My phone history probably goes even further back than yours.

The first phone I remember was attached to the wall in the kitchen. Inside were two large batteries and you connected by turning a handle in Morse Code and either a neighbour or the switch-desk lady would answer. Sometimes you suspected it was a nosey neighbour trying to catch up with the local gossip.

Then you communicated via a rotating dial on desk-phone connected to the power by a curly wire, which was actually quite efficient.

My first modern phone was a prize for a piece of writing. It was a lovely blue and had a hinged lid. As a mobile phone it was then a rarity and all the things I could ever have wanted of a phone. It was simple and it worked.

Since then it has been downhill all the way for me. With each new phone comes more complexity, and with each "improvement" their ubiquity becomes more of a problem to the point of being a threat to society.

Diane Percy, Sandringham.



Short & Sweet

On hairstyles

I am sure that if Bill English had worn his hair in a pony tail, he would have received criticism as well.

June Krebs, Sunnyhills.

On rugby

Notice how visiting rugby teams to South Africa, are often embroiled in a variety of alleged sensational, newsworthy, anti-social antics? Their win-at-all-cost psyche at play?

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On Folau

Folau was not sacked for expressing an opinion — he was sacked for breaching the contract he signed with the ARU, part of which related to his use of social media. He signed. End of story.

A J Forster, Mt Eden

On hate

Unfortunately, as is typical of the current administration, we have law coming into force with no true definition. What is "hate speech?"

A D Kirby, Papamoa.

On Pike River

With close to $50 million of taxpayer money so far spent on the Pike River Mine re-entry, the families decide that the public and the media cannot attend. How realistic is that?

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

On Wilson

Can anyone with a big set of scissors please clip Simon Wilson's "left" wing and allow him to fly around Auckland with a more balanced view?

Julie Cotton, Wellsford.

On Australia

The ALP-Greens-ABC alliance ran hard in Australia's recent climate alarm election - they lost. Forecasts of doom are frequent, and they fail just as frequently.

Viv Forbes, Washpool, Qld.

Prepare for an influx of disillusioned voters - who stand for an egalitarian society - as the Liberals, who support the top end of town, won the vote.

Carol Marshall, Melbourne, Vic.

On Alex

Please, please bring back Alex. He doesn't just represent the finance industry as anyone who has worked in a large organisation can confirm.

Rod Lyons, Muriwai.