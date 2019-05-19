New Zealand's former Prime Minister Bill English has again made his love of Hawaiian spaghetti pizza known.

Taking to Facebook, English, also formerly the country's finance minister, shared pizza chain Domino's' post about officially adding a Hawaiian spaghetti pizza to its menu, voicing his support. English wrote: "We did it New Zealand. Overseas, they said it couldn't be done. But the proof is in the pineapple.

"My youngest said: 'started from the bottom of our oven now it's here' - Spaghetti-Pineapple pizza to order," he wrote. "Nothing beats home-made cooking with the family. It might be missing some of my key ingredients. But in the end, after an April Fools & all the chat & debate: doesn't that just look like a decent pizza?"

Bill English first posted about Hawaiian spaghetti being his favourite pizza topping in 2017.

In 2017 English's choice of pizza toppings - Hawaiian spaghetti pizza - made headlines in New Zealand and around the world, which sparked a debate on whether canned spaghetti belonged on pizza.

English posted a series of photos of his ham, pineapple and spaghetti pizzas along with a selfie on his Facebook page in April 2017 with the caption: "Cooked dinner for the family last night - like if you agree with tinned spaghetti on pizza!"

The Facebook posted received a culinary uproar on social media, with some declaring they could not vote for a prime minister who enjoyed and "promoted" such food.

Others at the time said the unusual dish was a 1980s "Southland thing" and applauded his efforts to cook simply for his family of eight.

"Leave Bill English alone. If you had 6 kids canned spaghetti would be the height of gourmet cooking for you too!," Dylan Behan wrote on Twitter.

English later revealed that the post, which received around 9,400 likes, was a dare by one of his children.

Facebook users were divided on Domino's announcement earlier in the month. While some look forward to trying Domino's version of Bill English's favourite pizza, others think spaghetti and pizza should never mix.

"How about officially un-adding it from the menu," a Facebook user commented.

"Spaghetti on a pizza is actually really nice. Should do one with beef mince and cheese. Spaghetti bolognese pizza," someone suggested.

Domino's "special" Hawaiian spaghetti pizza costs $7.99 and is available for a limited time.