Sky TV has confirmed the appointment of Steve Bayliss as its new chief marketing officer.

An experienced operator, Bayliss previously worked as the GM of marketing at Foodstuffs for seven years between 2011 and 2018. His career also includes an over-six-year stint as the GM of marketing at Air New Zealand.

He announced his departure from Foodstuffs last year, departing the business in August.

Bayliss has a reputation of a savvy marketer, who has proven himself adept at juggling both data-driven and creative aspects of the job across his various roles over the years.

Sky has rolled in a number of senior staff changes since the arrival of new chief executive Martin Stewart.

Since Stewart took over the reins of the pay-TV broadcaster in February, we've seen the abrupt exit of long-time director of sport Richard Last, chief financial officer Jason Hollingworth, strategy head George Macfarlane, chief technology officer Julian Wheeler and director John Fellet - who had previously said he would remain on the board.

Bayliss will join other newcomers Grant Frear, who takes over the technology leadership role on an interim basis, and Andrew Dick, who has been named the fill-in CFO.

The string of changes indicate Stewart isn't afraid to challenge the status quo as prepares Sky for an uncertain future.

In his first interview with the Herald, Stewart said Sky had fallen short in three areas: streaming content, retaining sports rights and keeping good relations with rights holders.

A big job for the marketing team will now be to ensure that Sky's reputation is improved in all these areas.