New Zealand's $10 billion red meat industry has cried foul over the Government's proposed methane reduction targets, saying they are well in excess of scientific advice and make agriculture an economic scapegoat for fossil fuel emitters.

Industry advocate Beef + Lamb NZ says it is "deeply concerned" over the proposed treament of methane and targets in the Zero Carbon Bill introduced to Parliament today.

Chairman Andrew Morrison said the Government is asking more of agriculture than fossil fuel emitters elsewhere in the economy.

Dairy sector leader Fonterra is taking a more reserved tone, saying it supports the Government's intention to lower New Zealand's emissions.

But the big farmer-owned cooperative is challenging the Government, having set "these ambitious targets" to support the significant investment in research and innovation needed to develop solutions to help farmers reduce their emissions.

"Tackling climate change is a critical issue for all New Zealanders and we are committed to doing our part to help New Zealand meet its international climate commitments." said director of sustainability Carolyn Mortland.

"Our focus now is on supporting our 10,000 farming families so they can continue to run sustainable businesses," she said.

Beef+Lamb's Morrison said the proposed methane reduction targets of between 24-47 per cent by 2050 "significantly" exceed both New Zealand and global scientific advice.

The meat sector was committed to playing its part in addressing climate change and acknowledged that in some areas of the Bill the Government had followed scientific advice, such as the split gas approach and proposed ambitious net zero target for nitrous oxide, he said.

"Sheep and beef emissions have already reduced by 30 per cent since 1990....and we accept we still have work to do. New Zealand needs a robust science-based and fair approach when setting targets for an issue which will affect future generations.

"It's unreasonable to ask farmers to be cooling the climate, as the Government's proposed targets would do, without expecting the rest of the economy to also do the same."

Beef+Lamb was urgently calling on the Government to be transparent and release all the advice on which it based its decision, Morrison said.

It was also calling for "a fair approach" where each gas was reduced based on its warming impact.

An equitable approach required carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide to go to net zero and methane to be reduced and stabilised by between 10-22 per cent, said Morrison.

"This is consistent with the advice from the independent Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment who identified this range as meaning methane would be contributing no additional warming.

"Any target above a 10-22 per cent reduction is, therefore, asking methane to cool the planet," he said.

In its current form, the Bill would have a dramatic impact on New Zealand's regional communities and the entire economy with the knock-on effect being felt by every Kiwi.

The sheep and beef sector was worth about $10.4b, was the country's largest manufacturing sector, the second largest export earner and supported 80,000 jobs.

"These jobs form the heart of hundreds of regional communities," Morrison said.

"The social and economic impacts of these potential changes will reverberate beyond the farm gate and howl out the many regional communities who rely heavily on our sector."