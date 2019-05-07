Kiwi tech star Pushpay has reported a maiden full-year profit of US$18.8m against a year-ago loss of US$23.3m.

The company also said chief executive and co-founder Chris Heaslip has resigned as CEO effective May 31. He will remain as a director. Bruce Gordon - previously chairman - is taking over as the new chief executive.

It broke into the black on the back of a US$20.24m income tax benefit as it realised a deferred tax asset (recorded when income taxes payable are higher than the income taxes paid to the government). Before the tax benefit, it made a US$1.42m loss.

The NZX-listed, US-based maker of a mobile app for managing church, non-profit and school donations, fulfilled its promise to break into the black on an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and foreign currency gain/loss basis, reporting ebitdaf of US$1.6 million versus its year-ago ebitdaf loss of US$18.6m.

The company also confirmed it had achieved breakeven on a monthly cashflow basis.

And it also met its revenue guidance as full-year revenue increased 40 per cent to US$98.37m (it had forecast US$97.5m to US$100.5m) as total customers increased 5 per cent to 7649.

The company described the 373 increase in total customers as "modest" but added that most were in the medium to large bracket, fueling the significant revenue increase.

Pushpay full-year result

(12-months to March 31, 2019; all $USD)

• Net profit: $18.8m (2018: -$23.3m)

• Ebitdaf: $1.6m (-18.6m)

• Revenue: $98.4m ($70.2m)

• Total customers: 7649 (7276)

• Cash: $13.9m ($17.9m)

• Debt: none (none)

• Dividend: none (none)

The US continued to dominate, accounting for 98 per cent of Pushpay's 2019 revenue.

Headcount increased 11 per cent over the year to 389, with 106 staff based in Auckland and 283 in Redmond, Washington.

Source / Pushpay Annual Report.

Co-founder and chief executive Chris Heaslip is aiming to drive further growth by expanding beyond Pushpay's base of large US churches into non-profits and the education sector.

The Herald will have more later today following an analyst call and interview with Heaslip.