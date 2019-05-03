An international business is hunting for more than 50 Auckland rentals from later next year for the America's Cup - and sea views, an entertainer's balcony, media room and pool are features sought.

Samantha Arnold, Barfoot & Thompson property management general manager, said nearly 60 premium properties were needed, a dedicated portal was established for people to register online and visitors from Britain, Europe, the United States and Asia needed homes as close to the sailing as possible.

The business wants places as close to the water as possible. Photo/Brett Phibbs

The Wynyard Quarter, St Mary's Bay, Freeman's Bay, Herne Bay, downtown, Devonport, Orakei, Mission Bay, Kohimarama and Remuera were options, she said.

The business sending staff is thought to be a key sponsor of one of the six challenger syndicates.

"We can't say much more other than our client is an international corporate and that they are invested in the event alongside a committed syndicate," Arnold said.

"Unlike syndicates already settling in, or short-term tourists, our client will be relocating executive staff to Auckland for about six months from October next year to April 2021," Arnold said

"Any further details, such as the nature of their business or home country, could compromise privacy they've requested," she said.

The agency will arrange tenant services, including weekly house cleaning, pool maintenance, a 24-hour service line, gardening, tourism and transport options. A range of properties was needed, from two bedrooms to larger more executive-style family homes. Rents for the standard of properties needed started from $600 per week to $1000 per week, she said.

"We are looking for properties that are a cut above, with modern and well-maintained interiors and furnishings where our executives can relax and work in a home away from home for an extended period," she said.

Emirates Team New Zealand has accepted challenges from six syndicates. Host the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron announced entries from Italy's Luna Rossa, the New York Yacht Club's American Magic, Sir Ben Ainslie's Ineos Team UK, DutchSail, Malta Altus and Stars and Stripes Team USA.

Emirates Team New Zealand on the Waitemata in 2017. Photo/Hamish Hooper

Mark McGuinness, managing director of Willis Bond, which won the right to develop 600 Wynyard Quarter apartments, predicted owners in new blocks might see opportunities in vacating for a few months.

"It's still early days. There will inevitably be strong demand from the syndicates for rentals. We deal primarily with locals who are intending to live at Wynyard, although I suspect some might take advantage of the strong demand," McGuinness said.

In January, Catherine Goodwin, chief executive of inner-city-based property manager Goodwins, said American Magic had engaged that business to find places from October this year to the end of March 2021.

ETNZ Head of Design Dan Bernasconi talks about HP computing used to develop the next America's Cup yacht. Video / Supplied

Houses, apartments and units are being sought in Westhaven, Viaduct Harbour, Princes Wharf, lower Auckland CBD, Herne Bay, St Marys Bay, Freemans Bay, Parnell, Ponsonby, Grey Lynn, Ōrakei, Mission Bay, Kohimarama, St Heliers, Remuera and throughout the wider Auckland region, she said.

More than 100 team members and support crew needed accommodation, and guaranteed fixed-term tenancies of up to 17 months were offered, Goodwin said.

Last September, Ollie Wall of Graham Wall Real Estate said a syndicate member had bought a $7m Herne Bay property and Graham Wall said at the time that there was a "serious shopping list of houses" syndicate members wanted to rent or buy.

"We're negotiating another for a different syndicate. Syndicates have asked us to source homes for them. I've guaranteed they'll make money on the deals if they buy now and hold them for three years. It's going to be very hard to get a beautiful home to stay in here if they leave it too long," Wall said in September.

Sara Paesani of Luna Rossa confirmed last year that the entity was collecting information and examining proposals about Auckland properties, "matching those with details we are receiving from the America's Cup organisation about locations and all related facilities".

But it was too early to be talking about specifics, she said.

"Most of the team members will probably move to New Zealand in the second half of 2020 but actually we don't know exactly the timing and numbers," she said at the time.