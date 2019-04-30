ANZ posted a half-year profit of $929 million in the six months ended 31 March 2019.

This marked a 4 per cent decrease on the corresponding half in the 2018 financial year.

ANZ New Zealand Chief Executive Officer David Hisco said the company's half-year result reflected changes in the economy.

"The housing market has levelled off, particularly in Auckland which has been the growth engine of that sector over the past 10 years," Hisco said.

"When you combine that with historically low interest rates, intense competition in home lending that has impacted bank net interest margins, and our fee reductions, underlying revenue growth has been muted.

"International uncertainty hasn't helped exporters, and tourism numbers, particularly from China, have been flat. While we are seeing welcome signs of a pick-up in investment, commercial and agri customers are still being cautious with their borrowings."

Despite global economic uncertainty, Hisco was optimistic about New Zealand's position due to low unemployment and interest rates as well as signs that China was likely to continue to be a growth engine for many years to come.

"The economy has strong foundations, we have many clever, innovative and hard-working businesses with a bright future, and all indications are that the 30 May Budget will be solid," he said.

"As always, New Zealanders, particularly homeowners, need to take advantage of the low interest rate environment to pay off as much debt as possible so they're in a stronger position should circumstances change."