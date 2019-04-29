Top journalist and commentator Heather du Plessis-Allan is the new host of Newstalk ZB's Drive show.

The current presenter of the station's Wellington Mornings show, du Plessis-Allan has been at the forefront of New Zealand's news for 15 years.

The Herald on Sunday columnist has hosted prime-time TV shows, grilled politicians in her role as a press gallery journalist, broken many stories including the Saudi Sheep Farm saga and an investigation that showed up flaws in our firearms laws.

Du Plessis-Allan will step into the Drive slot on May 13. She replaces host Larry Williams, who has departed after 27 years in the job.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime and I intend to come at it with everything. Interviewing the news-makers of the day and talking about the issues New Zealanders care about is my dream job. I am beyond thrilled," Du Plessis-Allan said today.

Du Plessis-Allan will be based at NZME's Auckland headquarters.

Jason Winstanley, head of talk for NZME, is delighted du Plessis-Allan is stepping into this coveted role.

"Heather has done a fantastic job for Newstalk ZB in Wellington, building audience numbers with engaging daily commentary. Her skills and experience make her the perfect candidate for this important job. We can't wait to see her in action on ZB Drive".