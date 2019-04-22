The digital age has given rise to video CVs and interviews and the trend is growing locally.

Katherine Swan, country director of Randstad New Zealand, has seen a wider variety of organisations use the process over recent years.

"Not so long ago, video conferencing was a tool only large corporates could justify investing in but today it's readily available on a much more affordable and accessible scale thanks to high speed broadband and widespread availability of smartphones and laptops."

She says that with its anytime, anywhere accessibility, video allows more flexibility in terms of scheduling interviews around existing work commitments.

Advertisement

"Traditionally, interviews, face-to-face and video, had to fit around access to boardrooms and business hours. Rapid technology advances mean that video interviews can now be conducted anytime and anywhere, which is beneficial for people living busy lives or living out of town. Video is now part of the suite of tools employers and recruiters are using to ensure they get the best candidates.

"Interviewing candidates by video also enables employers to drill down into someone's skillset and personality from testing their language skills (if te reo is required for example) to better understand their working style. It also creates familiarity so that when someone comes on board, they feel that they already know their manager."

She says that video interviews are also a good tool for Kiwis living overseas and considering a return to New Zealand.

"For these job seekers, a video interview is a great way to move the job-hunting process forward before they have even arrived in New Zealand," says Swan.

Whereas some video interviews are a one-way process in which a candidate is presented with a question on screen, and their answers are then video-recorded, two-way live video interviewing is increasingly common so both parties can ask face-to-face questions, in real time and see if there is cultural alignment.

"Unfortunately, unconscious bias exists in many workplaces and many people are discriminated against directly and indirectly through the interview process, including on video," says Swan.

"Employers need to ensure potential/existing employees do not feel judged or discriminated against during the interview process, consciously or unconsciously."

Swan says the use of video doesn't end after you've secured a job.

"Our increasingly mobile workforce means you could spend hours online in meetings with colleagues across the country or world. Unlike voice calls, video picks up everything from what you say, to your body language. Think about what you're conveying and how. And don't forget to make sure you've hung up at the end of all video calls. Otherwise you may not get the call back you want."

And while you're getting your game face on for the camera, keep in mind another growing trend in the recruitment market — video CVs.

"Not all employers ask for video CVs but you can ask if you can submit one if they don't. If they accept this format, try to think of your video CV as a visual representation of your written CV.

"Follow a similar format for example, start by setting the scene. Introduce yourself, say where you're from, what you're currently doing, what attracted you to the role and what you believe you'll bring. Dress appropriately and keep the setting neutral so the viewer's focus is on you and not the background. There's plenty of video-making and editing tools these days, even on smartphones, so try to bring supporting visuals that represent work experience, such as product brochures, photos from events or written praise from previous employers."