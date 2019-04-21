An Omaha mansion boasting its own horse arena, garden maze, cricket pitch, netball court and waterfront access for kite surfing and sailing could be as close to Disneyland as you'll find near Auckland.

Owners Chris and Jody Richardson say they've "regretfully" put their two-storey home and its 6ha of waterfront land on the Omaha Flats up for sale because their business commitments are taking them overseas.

They originally bought the luxury pad - which has a $3.2 million council valuation - 6 years ago for its privacy and silence.

A 6ha waterfront mansion is a kids' wonderland with waterfront access and a huge park-like garden filled with sports grounds and places to explore. Photo / Supplied

All that can be heard from the seven-bedroom home are the call of birds and sound of surf pounding Omaha's beach two kilometres away, Chris said.

But the property also gave the sports-mad Richardsons and their five active kids room to play.

They quickly set about transforming the landscaped gardens with its maze of camellia plants standing 2m high into an adventure playground, building everything from a 22m lap pool to a tennis and netball court and horse arena.

The games continue inside with a billiard table and comfortable lounge room. Photo / Supplied

In summer, they mow a full-length cricket pitch and keep three sets of pads and helmets on standby so that even the batter waiting to come in can be padded and ready.

From archery and target shooting to camping in tents in the trees - you name it and the family have done it, Chris said.

The property also fronts straight onto an estuary behind Omaha peninsula that is perfect for learning how to sail, kitesurf or ride paddle boards, because it has gentle waters and winds and is only waist deep when you fall in.

The kitchen looks out onto the pool and lawn. Photo / Supplied

"The place is a kids' wonderland - we call it an oasis," Chris said.

Yet it should also appeal to grown-ups, he said.

The home is an old Remuera "character" villa that was transported from Orakei Rd in five pieces about 30 years ago by previous owners.

The family had completely modernised the house over the past six years with behind the scenes upgrades from roof and underfloor insulation to wiring and central heating, Chris said.

The sports mad family mow their own cricket pitch. We wonder if into the hedge is six-and-out? Photo / Supplied

The property is also located five minutes away from great restaurants and loads of wineries, while the Omaha region is also filled with artists, creating sculptures and pottery.

"It is the nicest place within an hour of Auckland without a doubt - it offers so much," Chris said.

Then there are the property's gardens. While Omaha itself was essentially on a sand dune, the soil behind it in the Omaha Flats region was among the richest in the country, Chris said.

The seven-bedroom home is centrally heated using a wood heater. Photo / Supplied

A lot of the "market gardening" sold in Auckland and overseas was grown in the area, while next door to the Richardson's home was New Zealand's largest strawberry farm.

The family themselves have grown citrus trees, plums, figs, nectarines, feijoas, nashi pears and apples - all without the aid of fertiliser or "very much" effort.

"I don't even water and my grass is green all-year round - it's astonishing," Chris said.

The home is up for tender sale on May 22, unless sold earlier.

Its OneRoof sale listing can be viewed here.