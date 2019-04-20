Divorce documents reveal that Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie will be much richer than first thought.

The papers also show that the Amazon founder and his soon-to-be-ex wife are still living together despite the separation.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple still live under the same roof, their US$70 million home in Medina, Washington state.

It doesn't necessarily mean they see each other much, really. The compound boasts eight hectares, a guesthouse and a boat house.

Advertisement

Once the divorce is final, the Daily Mail reports MacKenzie will receive US$1 billion more than what had originally been reported.

The new number comes from the fact that Bezos will be transferring shares equal to 4 per cent of Amazon's stock when their divorce is finalised by the court, around late June.

According to the UK paper, the US$35.85 billion settlement MacKenzie Bezos was reported to be receiving on April 4 was not accurate.

She has also benefited from rising stock prices over the past few weeks.

In fact, if the divorce wis finalised on Friday, she would be taking home a settlement package of which the stock value alone could be worth US$36.87 billion.

This would equate to a US$1 billion profit in just two weeks.

She will come out of her divorce the fourth-richest woman in the world.

MacKenzie Bezos has said that she is "grateful" to have finished the process of dissolving her marriage to the Amazon founder and says she is "looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends".

She's also revealed she will be giving him all of her interests in The Washington Post and Blue Origin, as well as 75 per cent of her Amazon stock and voting control of her shares.

The couple were together for 25 years before Jeff reportedly cheated on his wife with their neighbour, Lauren Sanchez.