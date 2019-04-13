Facebook has spent a whopping $33.4 million providing personal security for under-fire chief executive Mark Zuckerberg - more than double last year's amount.

The social media giant confirmed the $US22.6 million ($NZ33.4m) security cost for guarding the boss.

Zuckerberg has drawn a base salary of $US1 for the past three years, and his "other" compensation was listed at $US22.6 million, most of which was for his personal security, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Nearly $US20 million went toward security for Zuckerberg and his family, up from about $US9 million the year prior.

Advertisement

Zuckerberg also received $US2.6 million for personal use of private jets, which the company said was part of his overall security program.

Facebook has in the past few years faced public outcry over its role in Russia's alleged influence on the 2016 US presidential election and has come under fire following revelations that Cambridge Analytica obtained personal data from millions of Facebook profiles without consent.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg took home $US23.7 million in 2018 compared to $US25.2 million last year.

Separately, Facebook said Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings would vacate his seat on the social media company's board and not be nominated for re-election.

Hastings' departure comes as the Menlo Park-based company beefs up its push into videos. Hastings has served on Facebook's board since 2011.

Fallout over Chch mosque livestream continues

This week it was reported that Facebook claimed it failed to detect the Christchurch mosque gunman's livestream because its contents was not "particularly gruesome".

Facebook's policy director for counter-terrorism reportedly told US Congress members that its algorithm did not detect the massacre livestream because there was "not enough gore".

The accused gunman livestreamed the attack at the Al Noor Mosque on March 15 that claimed 43 lives.

The video, since declared an objectionable publication in New Zealand, was streamed for 17 minutes.

Facebook had introduced counter-terror algorithms nearly two years ago, but its systems failed to detect and stop the livestream being shared on its platform.

Brian Fishman, Facebook's policy director for counter-terrorism, told lawmakers the livestream was not gruesome enough to trigger its filters, the Daily Beast reports.

Representatives from four social media companies had gathered with members and staff of the House Homeland Security Committee for a briefing on March 27.

Executives from Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft reportedly attended.

Facebook has been savaged for allowing the livestream to continue to be shared and viewed around the world.