A rental advertisement for a tiny room in a London share house has been mercilessly mocked online after people noticed a huge issue with the cramped space.

The listing was posted on UK rental website SpareRoom and was advertised as a "cosy bright double room" in Whitechapel.

The pictures show a bed, desk, side table and wardrobe all crammed into the tiny space, news.com.au reports.

The room is so small the real estate agent had to stand on the bed to try to make it look liveable when taking photos.

Pictures of the room were posted to Twitter by Becky Brynolf who pointed out the tiny size wasn't the only issue, as there was also no visible way to get into the room.

"Please look at these pictures and tell me the window ~~OR THE WARDROBE~~ isn't the only way to get in or out of this room," she wrote.

The ad has since been deleted but the room was up for £572 ($A1044) a month along with a £620 ($A1133) deposit.

The listing described the room as "warm and cosy, with an amazing view and lots of natural light".

It also boasted "plenty of storage".

To top it all off, the home doesn't have a living room or garden, and the tenant would be living with three other people.

Social media users were quick to mock the ridiculous listing.

"The wardrobe is on wheels! So you simply roll it towards the bed and squeeze through. Easy peasy," one person wrote.

"Splendid! To get in and out of the flat, you have to go via Narnia," another added.

One added: "See they've cleverly offered to rent the room, they never said anything about you having access to it via any sort of entry."