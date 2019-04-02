A man has been killed after a wire rope came loose on board an overseas logging ship docked in Gisborne.

A statement from Eastland Port said the crewman was seriously hurt after a wire rope parted when he was tying logs to the deck of a ship. He later died in hospital.

The Panamanian log ship on which the accident happened, Coresky OL, had completed log loading last night before the accident took place, Eastland Port said.

Wharfside operations at Eastland have since been suspended and Maritime New Zealand and the port company are investigating. Coresky OL won't be able to leave Gisborne until the probe is completed.

Advertisement

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the crewman's family and his crew mates, who will be deeply affected by this tragedy," Eastland Port general manager Andrew Gaddum said.