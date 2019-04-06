Heritage homes that once housed top military officers and a huge Air Force hangar are among the latest properties up for sale at Auckland's multi-million dollar Hobsonville Point development.

The development aims to transform an abandoned Royal NZ Air Force base in the city's northwest into a modern housing estate, blending historic aircraft hangars and military buildings with trendy restaurants and shops.

Up to 1600 modern apartments and homes - priced from $599,000 to more than $2 million - are expected to fill the suburb in the coming years, while some of the heritage buildings have already reopened.

The former aircraft hangar two years ago featured on Facebook page Aotearoa abandoned, but has now been given a fresh paint job. Photo Supplied

A hangar formerly housing giant Sunderland seaplanes earlier this year threw open its doors as a converted craft brewery for the Little Creatures beer brand, while the boutique Fabric cafe and Siamese Doll Thai restaurants also opened nearby.

Advertisement

Now the Catalina Hangar - a separate 1150sq m heritage building built in 1934 - is also on the market. The tender process closes on Thursday.

Developer and owner Winton had originally earmarked the building for redevelopment into two-storey apartments.

But a spokeswoman said "early feedback from the tender process" suggested the hangar that already boasted "so much character" could also be turned into a mix of retail shops and high-end restaurants and bars.

Responsible for developing The Launch Bay precinct within the larger Hobsonville Point redevelopment, Winton also has four historic houses that were once homes for the Air Force base's married military officers up for sale.

Oozing "the charm of yesteryear", the newly-renovated homes, built in the 1930s, are priced from $2.4 million and sit on 1100sq m blocks overlooking Auckland Harbour and the historic Marlborough Oval.

Coming in double-and-single-storeys, the homes have three bedrooms and a study, a garage with room for three cars and resource consent to extend them.

The 1930s homes ooze "yesteryear charm", according to selling agents Bayleys

"These properties are the epitome of classic coastal living," selling agents Bayleys say.

"Set in an exclusive location with access to the vibrant waterfront hub comprising fabulous restaurants, cafes and the ever popular Farmers Market and new Little Creatures Brewery."

On the other side of the Malborough Oval, Winton is also selling 12 modern homes priced at more than $2m that have four double bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms to "ensure that there is never a family feud".

The developer is also building a mix of apartments in a complex also overlooking the oval.

Built in 1929, the old Air Force base played a key role in New Zealand's World War II fighting efforts and was a headquarters for the famous Sunderland and Catalina seaplanes.

Developer Winton is selling the old Royal NZ Airforce hangar number 2 built in 1934 and known as the Catalina Hangar. Photo Supplied

The area also played a key role in the birth of the country's aviation industry.

Other historic buildings included the Sunderland hangar - now home to the Little Creatures brewery, the Seaplane Hangar, The Armoury and The Fabric Bay training building.

Ten "late 1930s English Domestic Revival style" bungalows formerly housing officers at the base and newly renovated by developer Willis Bond & Co have already sold.

The developer still has modern one-bedroom apartments priced from $522,500 and two-bedrooms priced from $729,000 up for sale.

Elsewhere, the last night Farmers Market at Hobsonville Point takes place on April 18, while reviews have largely been positive for the Little Creatures Brewery and Fabric Cafe and Bistro, which the Herald said delivered one of Auckland's best brunches.