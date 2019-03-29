Hawke's Bay-owned company Re-Leased is offering a $5000 relocation bonus to attract software developers to the region.

Founder Tom Wallace says the company, which runs a cloud-based commercial property management platform, has allocated $10 million over three years to more than double its current team of 60 as part of its 'Homegrown Talent Activation' campaign.

He says it is a dual strategy which will train aspiring developers from the Hawke's Bay and also attract more experienced people to the region.

"The talent strategy is driven by demand from large landlords and property management firms for Re-Leased's platform which simplifies and automates the management of commercial property portfolios.

The development team based at Napier's Ahuriri technology hub designs software used in more than 40 countries and processing more than $500 million in rent each month.

Wallace said location was no barrier to developing world-beating software.

"In launching a recruitment drive we are sharing what our Napier team already know –

that the Hawkes Bay offers a lifestyle, working environment and a growing professional ecosystem that can attract and retain the best people to build a global property technology business."

Business Hawke's Bay CEO Carolyn Neville said the plans represent a major investment in the Bay.

"Re-Leased's Homegrown Talent Activation plans represent a multi-million dollar investment in new, well-paid, high-tech jobs that will, in turn, help build the Bay's reputation for innovation and further diversify our regional economy.

"Hawke's Bay has a vibrant and growing tech community.

"Attracting skilled talent and developing talent that's already here is a key part of our regional development strategy for economic and social growth.

"Initiatives like this from Re-Leased will help promote Hawke's Bay as a region that offers a great lifestyle plus great careers."

She says the relocation assistance is small factor in the move.

"The relocation amount helps to ease the transition to a new region. We think that the job itself is the most important thing and the relocation assistance, a small factor."