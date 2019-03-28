NZME brand OneRoof.co.nz is today celebrating its first birthday.

In the year since the listing portal was launched by publisher NZME, the business says it has cemented its position to become a powerful tool for real estate buyers and sellers.

Laura Maxwell, NZME chief digital officer, said: "OneRoof's material advantage over other listing sites is its deep understanding of kiwis' property needs and their need for convenience and simplicity."

The portal has the listings, data, editorial content, insights and search tools that help people make informed property decisions.

Advertisement

Since its debut, OneRoof has recorded more than 4 million unique browsers, hosted more than 97,000 listings and its application got more than 74,000 downloads.

OneRoof has buy, rent, valuation and sales data. It has search engines and allows people to create their own accounts. It sends out updates on market activity and trends and allows people to search according to affordability, school zones, commute times, new homes and investment properties.

The growth and performance had exceeded expectations, Maxwell said.

"We have thousands of listings from New Zealand's top real estate agencies and in-depth property information and market leading data. We are immensely proud of the product we have created and we very are excited about what's to come," she said.

OneRoof had now become the market leading real estate platform and the one-stop shop for property searches, she said.

"The outstanding performance shows there was a real need in the market for an all-inclusive hub that brought together listings, information, news and advice into one place," Maxwell said.

The portal has editorial content from a dedicated editorial team and the radio and digital platforms in the NZME.

The OneRoof radio show each Saturday on Newstalk ZB and the podcast on iHeart

Radio is a further way for people to stay up to date on what is trending in the real

estate market.