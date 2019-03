Former Goodman Fielder NZ managing director Tim Deane has joined ASB Bank.

ASB said Deane had been appointed executive general manager, business banking.

Before Goodman Fielder, Deane worked for Fonterra as managing director, Fonterra Brands New Zealand, and held previous roles at Fonterra as director, global sales and general manager, milk supply.

ASB said Deane had gained deep experience across a range of sectors from financial services to tourism, pharmaceuticals, and agri bio-tech.

Deane will join the bank in mid June.