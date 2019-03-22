A Russian perfume brand has been forced to remove a fragrance called 'Sexual Harassment' after social media backlash.

Nikolai Eremin, the head of Nimere Parfums, apologised on Instagram, admitting that he hadn't thought it through properly.

"My mistake was that, at that moment, I didn't think about the real victims: the people who really have lived through this. I was only thinking about my own creative freedom and my own ego. I made a mistake," he said, according to translated text on the Calvert Journal.

Advertising for the product shows the offensive name. Image/Osmodeus.

"Yes, creativity should be free, but only if it doesn't hurt anyone."

The fragrance is set to be repackaged under a different name.

Nimere Parfums isn't the only brand to have chosen an unfortunate name for one of its products.

For instance, Kat Von D Beauty has also faced criticism for a lipstick brands called 'underage'.

Other naming faux pax have also come about due to awkward translations when brands are shipped from one country to the next.

Mitsibushi learnt this the hard way when it took it's Pajero range to Spanish-speaking countries. It wasn't long before the public started laughing out loud at the fact that the word 'pajero' translates to 'masturbator' in English.