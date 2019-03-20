Fonterra said the planned sale of Tip Top had atrracted a small number of potential buyers.

The dairy co-op has Tip Top and other assets up for sale in its bid to reduce debt by $800 million.

"While we have not made any final decisions, we are talking with a small number of potential buyers (for Tip Top)," Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said.

"Some are interested in buying Tip Top in full, others in part," Hurrell said.

Hurrell said Fonterra expects to make an announcement on Tip Top before the end of its finanicial year (July 31).

Fonterra is also assessing its 18.8 per cent stake in China's Beingmate.

A sales process has also started for Fonterra's 50 per cent share of DFE Pharma - a joint venture it has Dutch dairy giant, FrieslandCampina.

It has also completed the sale of Corporacion Inlaca in Venezuela.

Hurrell said he was confident the co-op could achieve its debt reduction goal.

Fonterra earlier announced that its net profit came to $80m compared with a net loss of $348m a year earlier.

The company's earnings before interest and tax fell by 29 per cent to $323m.

-- Jamie Gray