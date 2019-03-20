Plans for a five-level boutique hotel development on Napier's Marine Parade are on hold over concerns it would exceed the standard height limit.

The hotel is expected to contain 47 rooms and three top-level apartments, on the corner of Marine Parade and Albion Lane.

The Napier City Council received a Resource Consent application on 30 November 2018 to construct the five-level building accommodating the 47-unit hotel, with three top floor residential apartments, one ground floor commercial tenancy and 13-ground floor car parks.

A council spokesperson said Hawke's Bay Regional Council approval was required due to several "District Plan" infringements.

The building plans exceed the maximum 10m height limit within Napier's Inner City Commercial zone.

A portion of the building would reach a maximum height of 16.11 metres.

"The design, and more specifically the effect of the height infringement on Art Deco heritage buildings is currently being reviewed independently by a local architect.

"The application is currently 'on-hold' (has not been approved) awaiting this independent heritage impact review."

The review is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

The hotel is one of four accommodation proposals which could add more than 300 rooms to the hospitality market within the city.

Another hotel, still in the concept drawing stage and expected to have about 100 rooms, targets the Rebel Sport site and neighbouring properties.

They have been bought by an Auckland family company with the boutique hotel part of the plans.

The Napier City Council is also still "talking with parties" about hotel proposals for the site of the abandoned city council buildings in Hastings St, directly across the road from Rebel Sport.

The sports giant currently occupies the site historically occupied by motor companies Crichton Ford and before that Monarch Motors.

But it is scheduled to move with also Hastings St-based sister operation Briscoes to a new complex on the former Napier railway yards off Munroe St.

Among other sites included in the redevelopment of the Rebel Sport site is the Marine Parade site of globally-recognised Kiwi Keith's Quality Backpackers (formerly the Waterfront Lodge), but neighbouring Marine Parade multi-landmark the six sisters is not included.