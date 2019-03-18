

If you've been out for an after-work drink in Napier CBD recently, you may have seen the new Napier happy hour beer bike.

The bike has only been in operation for two months and has been wheeled out three times so far.

But Napier Inner City Marketing manager Zoe Barnes said the public had already taken to it.

"People are loving the event, with more people turning up every time. Honestly, I think it is filling a gap of something fun, quirky and different within Hawke's Bay," Barnes said.

The beer bike came about through a Napier City Business Inc project to build the "after five" economy in Napier CBD.

"We have recognised that there are numerous great hospitality providers opening within the CBD, but historically the vibe in the CBD quietens off mid-afternoon," Barnes said.

"So recognising that we need people in town to keep these businesses thriving we have embarked on a project to try to shift what seems to be the Hawke's Bay culture of heading home straight after work."

Last year, Napier City Business worked with local marketing company Folkl to undertake research of visitors and businesses in the CBD to find out what people wanted to see.

Folkl director Bradley Minton and Zoe Barnes worked together to create a new happy hour experience for locals (beer used for prop purposes only). Photo / Warren Buckland

Barnes said they had come up with the idea of a low-cost, fun, happy-hour-style event and put it on a bike.

"We discovered [the bicycle] at local bike rental company Fish Bikes, purchased it, refitted and, hey presto, it is now the coolest happy hour on wheels in town," Barnes said.

Beer on the bike has so far been provided by local brewers Brave Brewery, Williams Warn and Three Birds Cider.

The idea is to showcase different Hawke's Bay beers, ciders and non-alcoholic drinks so people can try a range of local Hawke's Bay products.

"We are already being approached directly by brewers wanting to be involved and we absolutely encourage any business to reach out if they want to take part," Barnes said.

Currently the bike needs to be stationed within a licensed premises to sell to the public, but Barnes believes having CBD bars host it has the added bonus of showcasing new hospitality businesses to a wider audience.

According to Barnes the beer bike is only the first step in their plan to build a better night life in Napier CBD.

"This happy hour beer bike is one piece of the puzzle of what we are working on to build the after-five vibe in the CBD and there will be more rolling out as the year progresses."

The next event is on Thursday March 28, 4.30-6.30pm at Kolachi Eatery on Emerson St.