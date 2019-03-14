Kiwi kids around the country have been tinkering away at poster designs in preparation for today's march in support action over global warming.

The movement is part of a global strike expected to bring tens of thousands of students on to the streets across Europe, the United States, Australia and other countries.

Kiwi kids working away at their posters. Photo/File.

There are plans for protests at 20 towns across New Zealand.

The movement has sparked controversy, with some New Zealanders questioning whether schoolchildren should be missing school at all to participate in the movement.

Advertisement

While the debate rages on, Kiwi kids have been diligently working away on creative ideas to express their messages during the march.

Some parents have expressed pride at seeing their kids involved in the movement. Photo/File.

While some kids went for the DIY approach, hand-making their posters out of whatever they had available, others took advantage of a promotion put out by the Warehouse Stationery.

A big banner calls on Kiwis to join the movement. Photo/File.

Last week, the Warehouse Stationery invited New Zealanders to visit its stores and have one free A2 print.

The Warehouse Stationery allowed Kiwis to print out their designs. Photo/Supplied.

The Warehouse Stationery said that thousands of Kiwis took up the offer to get some prints.

Of those who went to the stores, around a quarter designed posters related to the climate change march, with the rest being attributed to small businesses (around half) as well as a fair dose of random creativity.

Mother Earth also go a shout out in one poster. Photo/Supplied.

The move itself sparked some controversy, with Newstalk ZB broadcaster Mike Hosking calling the company reckless for encouraging kids to wag school.

Another quirky effort. Photo/Supplied.

The march is set to kick off around the country at 10am today.