Former journalist and editor Cliff Joiner has been appointed NZME's general manager of communications.

Joiner will leave his role as BNZ's external relations manager and joins NZME late next month.

Joiner was a reporter and foreign correspondent at TVNZ for more than a decade before taking up senior producing and editor roles at the state broadcaster and also MediaWorks, where he was RadioLIVE's network director from 2014 to 2017.

Joiner's role is a new position at NZME, the owner of newspapers and websites including the New Zealand Herald, and radio stations such as Newstalk ZB, Radio Sport, ZM, and The Hits.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the company - which will soon launch digital subscriptions on its news websites - was entering an exciting phase.

"Cliff's extensive journalistic background and his communications experience make this an ideal appointment to assist with our growth strategy across print, radio and digital initiatives," Boggs said.

Joiner was looking forward to the new job with NZME, which he said was "the real power house of journalism and entertainment in New Zealand".

"There isn't a corner of New Zealand that NZME reporters and radio hosts don't reach. NZME is also at the forefront of innovation in ensuring high-quality in-depth journalism has a flourishing future in New Zealand," Joiner said.

NZME's chief executive Michael Boggs said Joiner's appointment came as the company was entering an exciting phase. Photo / Dean Purcell.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said Joiner was extremely well regarded as a journalist across the company's editorial teams.

"It's great having someone with his skillset and experience dedicated to ensuring we share our own stories effectively across our business and into the communities we serve."

Joiner will team up with internal communications manager Rowena D'Souza at NZME from April 29.