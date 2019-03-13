A former chartered accountant has plead guilty to fraud after spending clients' tax refunds on gambling, friends and family, school fees and loan repayments.

Christopher George Wright, 62, stole approximately $1.01 million from 245 clients over a six-year period from January 2010 to April 2016.

Wright misappropriated refunds from his clients on whose behalf he filed tax returns and obtained refunds.

Those refunds were then deposited in his accounting practice's trust account, which was under his control.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He pleaded guilty yesterday at the Auckland District Court to one representative charge of 'Theft by person in special relationship' brought by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Julie Read, director of the SFO, called Wright's offending a breach of trust that resulted in significant monetary losses.

"The prosecution of such matters is an important aspect of protecting New Zealand's reputation as a safe place to invest and do business."

Wright has been remanded on bail and will reappear for sentencing on May 6 at the Auckland District Court.

Related articles:

BUSINESS

Man allegedly sold stolen Netflix logins to tune of $300K

13 Mar, 2019 3:41pm
4 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Kathmandu probes data security breach

13 Mar, 2019 2:44pm
2 minutes to read
BUSINESS

GIC a junior partner in Trade Me takeover

13 Mar, 2019 2:41pm
3 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Hollywood civil war: writers take aim at agents

13 Mar, 2019 1:19pm
12 minutes to read