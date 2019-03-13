IAG - the country's largest home insurer - says it is continuing to offer new house and contents insurance in Wellington despite claims by earthquake minister Megan Woods that it has shut up shop in the capital.

Woods told Radio New Zealand that while other insurers had moved to risk-based pricing IAG was just not offering cover.

"My understanding is they're doing it on a case-by-case basis - whatever that means. I think that we need to seek some clarifications from IAG on what that means."

She said IAG had about 50 per cent of the Wellington market.

A spokeswoman for IAG said it had been taking a conservative approach to offering new insurance in the Wellington region for many years due to the high natural perils risk in that part of the country.

But it remained open for new business.

"IAG is continuing to offer new insurance in the Wellington region. However, each approach for cover whether home or contents is considered on a case-by-case basis."

The spokeswoman said IAG's approach included a commitment to give priority to existing customers.

"IAG continues to look at ways to increase capacity in the Wellington region, in terms of both contents and home insurance. Those efforts will continue."

Last year, rival insurer Tower announced it was taking a risk-based pricing approach to its insurance.

From April it began charging customers in higher risk areas like Wellington, Napier and Gisborne higher premiums while others living in lower risk areas like Auckland saw a reduction in the earthquake-related portion of their premiums.

At the time Tower said the change would see fewer than 2.5 per cent of its 350,000 customers facing an increase of more than $250 while others could get a see a cut of between $10 and $100.

That would mean a person with a $1.3m property in Auckland's Dairy Flat area might pay just $40 of earthquake-related costs for cover.

While someone with a $535,000 house in a high-risk part of Petone could expect to pay $1400.

The Herald understands IAG's move is isolated and other insurers are not expected to follow suit.

Treasury officials met with IAG yesterday to seek assurances about the situation.

Private insurance is heavily linked to EQC cover as individuals must have private insurance to access EQC pay-outs for natural disasters.

From July EQC will cover the first $150k of damage up from $100k but will no longer cover contents insurance.

The EQC Act also includes a provision that means if someone can prove they can't get insurance privately it will step in to provide insurance for natural disasters directly.

Woods said it had not reached that situation yet but it was an area that would be looked at as part of a second phase review of the EQC Act.

Kris Faafoi, minister of commerce and consumer affairs, said he had received information which suggested other insurance companies were still generally offering policies and did not intend to withdraw from the market.

"However, I am aware there is an approach across the industry towards greater risk-based pricing and that some companies are being selective in offering policies."

Faafoi said he was meeting with insurance companies because he wanted to know more and to ask them to share more information with consumers about availability of policies and risk-based decisions.

"I have also requested information from officials so we can better understand the scale of the problem and consider any actions that might be needed."