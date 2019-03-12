They say Westies are a hard-working and honest bunch.

And that was exactly the case when one West Aucklander placed a rather blunt and honest message on a Countdown customer service board.

Last week, unemployed Westie man Bruce visited the Countdown on Lincoln Rd to put his name up on the customer service board in an effort to find work.

While Bruce may have suggested he's a hard worker, the humorous honesty over his current situation may let him down in his quest for employment.

"Any jobs our there?" Bruce wrote on the service card.

"I can do anything. Hard worker.

"Can't pass a drug test but under the table be good."

Bruce's honesty has won the hearts of locals on social media, with many praising the Westie for his openness.

"Honesty is a decent part of getting a job. Very employable," one person wrote.

Another joked, saying: "Honesty is something employers look for. And dodging the tax man an added bonus."

Others said "there's an honest Westie right there" and that Westies "work hard play hard".

It's not the first time Countdown's customer service cards have gone viral on social media.

In 2016, one father was looking to employ a bully to fight his own son.

The father said his boy has been a "right little s**t" and that while he can't hit his own son due to the anti-smacking bill, others can.

"$100 to anyone who will knock him out in front of everyone."

In the same year, one person was offering out All Black star Sonny Bill Williams' phone number in exchange for money.

