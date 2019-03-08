Vodafone customers around New Zealand were impacted by a network outage earlier today.

Vodafone was responding to customers on its Twitter account about the issue this morning.

"There is a known issue that is being worked on at high priority to get this rectified ASAP," they said.

"We appreciate your patience, and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. Fingers crossed it's back up soon, who needs real conversations with real people these days!"

Vodafone said the issues started at 10:34am.

At about 12.10pm they reported being back in service.

A map on Vodafone's website showed outages from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island.