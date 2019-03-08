There are reports of an outage on the Vodafone network.

Vodafone is responding to customers on its Twitter account about the issue.

"There is a known issue that is being worked on at high priority to get this rectified ASAP," they said.

"We appreciate your patience, and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. Fingers crossed it's back up soon, who needs real conversations with real people these days!"

Vodafone said the issues started at 10:34am.

A map on Vodafone's website shows outages from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island.

The Vodafone website shows reports of outages around New Zealand. Photo / Vodafone

Vodafone said tech teams are still investigatin the problem and they will have more information around 11.45am.