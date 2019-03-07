An upmarket hair salon in Auckland has announced it will charge customers an extra $2 as part of a move into becoming more sustainable.

Rodney Wayne posted on their website that the Albany salon will be adding a "Green Service Fee" to customers' bills after joining Australian resource recovery programme Sustainable Salons.

"Each time you visit our Sustainable Salon your service bill will include a small Green Service Fee of just $2 that will support the salon to keep its commitment to sustainability without compromising the quality service we offer you," the post reads.

"For less than the price of 1/2 a cup of coffee, 95 per cent of the resources used during your service will be diverted from landfill and sent for recycling thanks to our partnership with Sustainable Salons."

Founded in 2015, and launched in New Zealand in April last year, Sustainable Salons is a programme designed for the salon environment that rewards participants and gives back to the community.

It specialises in collecting up to 95 per cent of the salon bin and redirecting all material for reuse, recycling and repurposing solutions.

Among the products collected are paper, plastics, metals, hair (including ponytails), chemicals, razors, tools and tin foil.

Hair gets swept up to be made into hair booms which are used in the clean-up of oil spills along the coastline.

The company is also the largest collector and donor of ponytails in Australia, sending them to charitable organisations and wig-makers to be made into wigs for those suffering from medically-induced hair loss.

Items such as tin foil are sold to a company that melts it all down and makes it into more tin foil for hairdressers to reuse, while all the plastic goes to a plastic company that makes it into outdoor furniture.

The owner of the Rodney Wayne Albany franchise has been approached for comment.