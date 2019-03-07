ASX-listed retail giant Scentre Group has announced three new food outlets for its $790 million Westfield Newmarket shopping centre redevelopment, now underway in Auckland.

Something & Social, Bird on a Wire and Tai Ping have leased space in the 80,000sq m centre on Broadway, scheduled to open later this year.

Rooftop on Broadway is the new upper-level indoor/outdoor dining space at 309 Broadway, across Mortimer Pass from the 277 Broadway site which Scentre is also developing.

The two blocks will be linked by a multi-level glass airbridge over Mortimer Pass.

Advertisement

The Australians own 51 per cent of the mall, with 49 per cent held by a Singapore government investment fund.

But Scentre is managing its redevelopment, by far the largest it has undertaken in Australasia and more than twice the size of a Perth project it finished recently.

Something & Special is a new concept eatery from the team behind Auckland's Pilkingtons, a Scentre statement out this morning said. Bird on a Wire is a free-range rotisserie chicken eatery and Tai Ping is an Asian supermarket and the Westfield Newmarket outlet will be its 10th in Auckland.

The new mall will have Auckland's first David Jones, 230 specialty stores, a huge Farmers, Countdown supermarket and Event Cinemas multiplex.